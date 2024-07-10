UN warns over Israel's Gaza evacuation order fueling 'mass suffering for Palestinians families'

The UN, on Wednesday, warned about Israel’s recent directive for residents to leave Gaza City, saying it would exacerbate the “mass suffering of Palestinian families”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) warns that Israel’s instruction for people to leave Gaza City will only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced again and again,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric reiterated the UN’s demand to “respect international humanitarian law”, adding that “the level of fighting and destruction that we are seeing in recent days as the ceasefire talks are ongoing is truly shocking.”

He provided an update from the humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, saying that aid deliveries “fall far short of the needs in Gaza” despite aid workers’ efforts.

Underscoring the challenges faced on the ground, Dujarric said Hadi “witnessed firsthand” during troubling scenes of public disorder, particularly at the Karm Abu Salem Crossing.

“He saw groups of men with sticks waiting for trucks to leave the Karm Abu Salem Crossing into Gaza. All the trucks he passed were badly damaged, with broken windshields, mirrors and hoods,” Dujarric said.

Hadi also lamented about the extensive destruction in Khan Yunis, where the city has been reduced to rubble, according to Dujarric.

Asked about aid getting into Gaza, Dujarric confirmed that it was being dropped off at the Crossing but emphasized that there is “utter lawlessness”.

“We’re operating in a highly challenging environment,” he stressed.

Dujarric noted that “very often our trucks come through. They are then looted or they’re attacked.”

“We’ve had convoys fired on by Israeli forces,” he said, adding that “every day is a challenge to get aid.”

