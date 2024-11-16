Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran denies its UN envoy met with Elon Musk in New York - foreign ministry

November 16, 2024 at 12:40 pm

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) speaks during a live interview with Ben Shapiro at the symposium on fighting antisemitism in Krakow, Poland on January 22, 2024 [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) speaks during a live interview with Ben Shapiro at the symposium on fighting antisemitism in Krakow, Poland on January 22, 2024 [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

Iran on Saturday “categorically” denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionnaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported, Reuters reports.

A Foreign Minister spokesperson “while categorically denying claims made in some American media about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, expressed surprise at its wide coverage by the American media”, IRNA said.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.

READ: IAEA chief visits two nuclear sites during Iran trip

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending