Iran denies its UN envoy met with Elon Musk in New York - foreign ministry

Iran on Saturday “categorically” denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionnaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported, Reuters reports.

A Foreign Minister spokesperson “while categorically denying claims made in some American media about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, expressed surprise at its wide coverage by the American media”, IRNA said.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.

