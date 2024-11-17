Saudi Crown Prince MBS cancels trip to G20 summit 

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending the G20 summit next week due to a reported ear condition, reports have revealed.

According to a report by Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed source, bin Salman has decided not to attend the 19th edition of the G20 summit – hosted by Brazil in the city of Rio De Janeiro on 18 and 19 November – due to a prolonged ear canal condition.

The condition, which consists of ear blockages and inflammation, is reportedly the result of numerous long-distance flights taken by the Saudi crown prince throughout the years of his international travels and foreign state visits, with the flight to Rio De Janeiro being a 14-hour flight.

If reports of the crown prince’s decision to cancel the trip are true, it will not be the first time he has cancelled visits within short notice, with bin Salman having put off a planned state visit to Japan earlier this year as his father King Salman had been receiving treatment for lung inflammation.

