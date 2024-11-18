Members of UN Security Council call for surge in assistance to Gaza

Members of the United Nations Security Council called, on Monday, for a surge in assistance to reach people in need in Gaza, warning that the situation in the Palestinian enclave was getting worse, Reuters reports.

British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said there needs to be a “huge, huge rise in aid” to Gaza, where most of the population of 2.3 million people has been displaced and the enclave’s health officials say more than 43,922 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive.

“The situation is devastating, and frankly, beyond comprehension, and it’s getting worse, not better. Winter’s here. Famine is imminent, and 400 days into this war, it is totally unacceptable that it’s harder than ever to get aid into Gaza,” Lammy said.

Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel in October last year, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council that Washington was closely watching Israel’s actions to improve the situation for Palestinians and engaging with the Israeli government every day.

“Israel must also urgently take additional steps to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” she said.

President Joe Biden’s administration concluded this month that Israel was not currently impeding assistance to Gaza and, therefore, not violating US law, even as Washington acknowledged the humanitarian situation remained dire in the Palestinian enclave.

The assessment came after the US in a 13 October letter gave Israel a list of steps to take within 30 days to address the worsening situation in Gaza, warning that failure to do so may have possible consequences on US military aid to Israel.

Thomas-Greenfield said Israel was working to implement 12 of the 15 steps.

“We need to see all steps fully implemented and sustained, and we need to see concrete improvement in the humanitarian situation on the ground,” she said, including Israel allowing commercial trucks to move into Gaza alongside humanitarian assistance, addressing persistent lawlessness and implementing pauses in fighting in large areas of Gaza to allow assistance to reach those in need.

Tor Wennesland, the UN coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said humanitarian agencies face a challenging and dangerous operational environment in Gaza and access restrictions that hinder their work.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza, as winter begins, is catastrophic, particularly developments in the north of Gaza with a large-scale and near-total displacement of the population and widespread destruction and clearing of land, amidst what looks like a disturbing disregard for international humanitarian law,” Wennesland said.

“The current conditions are among the worst we’ve seen during the entire war and are not set to improve,” he said.

