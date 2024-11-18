Reporters Without Borders slams Israel for labelling Gaza journalists as 'terrorists'

Thibaut Bruttin, Director-General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has expressed deep concern over Israel’s attempts to portray journalists in Gaza as “terrorists”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We’re seeing Israeli defence forces trying to portray Palestinian journalists as terrorists. So we’re very worried about that trend too,” Bruttin told Anadolu.

During a visit to Geneva, Bruttin condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, which has been under intense Israeli attacks since 7 October, 2023.

Highlighting the severe threats faced by journalists in Gaza, Bruttin stated: “It’s quite unprecedented to have such a space that is closed to the international press and all the coverage is relying on local Palestinian journalists that are both civilians at risk and journalists that might be targeted. So we’re very worried about what’s happening there.”

Bruttin emphasized that the international community has a crucial responsibility to apply genuine pressure on Israel and its military to change their policies.

READ: Guterres calls for protecting Gaza journalists

He also pointed out Israel’s apparent lack of intent to protect journalists.

“Not only have they not been able to protect them, but also we have good reasons to believe that a fair amount of the about 140 journalists that have been killed have been deliberately killed, have been targeted,” Bruttin said.

‘They’re trying to portray journalists in Gaza as terrorists’

Further, Bruttin raised alarm over what he described as Israel’s recent efforts to label Palestinian journalists as terrorists.

“On top of that now we’re seeing Israeli defence forces trying to portray Palestinian journalists as terrorists. So we’re very worried about that trend too.”

“In the past we had responses which were not satisfying from Israeli defence forces but still they were trying to pretend that they were abiding by international standards in terms of protection of the press.”

“Today, now they’re outrageously lying and trying to portray journalists in Gaza as terrorists,” Bruttin remarked.

He stressed that silencing journalists in Gaza would severely hinder reporting on the conflict.

Bruttin also noted that journalists in Gaza are exhausted and struggling with severe shortages of water, food and electricity.

‘We are aware of specific nature of conflict in Gaza’

Despite these dangers, journalists continue to report on the conflict, Bruttin noted, adding: “In such a short period of time, I think it’s fairly unprecedented. But we have seen wars in the beginning of the 21st century which have been very violent and rough, too.”

“I mean the war in Iraq has been a nightmare for journalists and hundreds of journalists have been killed there. So we are aware of the specific nature of the conflict in Gaza.”

READ: Number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 188