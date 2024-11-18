Middle East Monitor
Vessel off Yemen coast reports missile hitting sea nearby, UK maritime agency says

November 18, 2024 at 5:27 pm

Yemen's Houthi group shows the firing of the so-called surface-to-surface 'hypersonic ballistic missile' at an unrevealed site in Yemen on September 16, 2024 [Houthi Media Center via Getty Images]

A vessel, 60 nautical miles south-east of Yemen’s Aden, reported on Monday a missile splashing into the sea in its close proximity, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, Reuters reports.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe.

The same vessel was passing through the Red Sea, 25 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Mokha on Sunday when it reported a missile splashing into the sea nearby, UKMTO said.

Yemen’s Houthi fighters have been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s year-long war in Gaza.

