Israeli rabbi calls for Muslims to be incited to fight each other

The extremist Israeli rabbi, Zamir Cohen, has launched an attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad and Muslims, calling for their elimination following the Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

The Zionist rabbi urged the eradication of Muslims, basing his stance on a verse from the Book of Exodus in the Torah, which states, “I will incite Egyptians to fight Egyptians.” He interpreted this to mean that conflicts and divisions should be sown among Islamic nations, leading them to fight each other and self-destruct.

“Before the appearance of the Antichrist,” he claimed, “the world will divide into two blocs: the Arab bloc, descendants of Ishmael, and the Edomite bloc (Christians). Initially, Muslims will fight Israel and demand Jerusalem, but later, they will turn on each other, engaging in sectarian conflicts.”

He added that the Islamic world is becoming increasingly radical and extreme. “They [the Muslims] are trying to revive the era of their Prophet Muhammad, during which they beheaded people. These actions appear to us as scenes of madness.” How, he asked, can Muslims return to such practices in our time?

The rabbi went on to claim that Muslims have established a state aiming to dominate all Islamic nations, referring to it as “the Islamic State organisation.” He asserted that, “It is through God’s mercy that they are now fighting among themselves, allowing us in Israel to live in safety.”

