Ken Loach calls out 'racist' Keir Starmer over Gaza British film director Ken Loach called out 'racist' Keir Starmer and his Labour government at a rally for Palestine in Bath. The BAFTA award-winning filmmaker, and two-time Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, extended heartfelt thanks to those standing up for Palestine and praised the bravery of young activists picketing arms factories supplying weapons to Israel. Loach condemned the UK government for enabling apartheid and emphasised, 'the biggest weapon we have is solidarity.'