Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Netanyahu, in Gaza, says Hamas will no longer rule enclave

November 19, 2024 at 8:21 pm

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv on December 24, 2023 [OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv on December 24, 2023 [OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said during a visit to Gaza on Tuesday that Hamas would not rule the Palestinian enclave after the war had ended and that Israel had destroyed the group’s military capabilities, Reuters reports.

Netanyahu also said Israel had not given up trying to locate the 101 remaining hostages believed to be still in the enclave and he offered a $5 million reward for the return of each one.

“Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will have blood on their head. We will hunt you down and get you,” Netanyahu said.

“Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way, he and his family, to get out,” he said. “Choose, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We’ll get them all back.”

The comments were made in a video recording by Netanyahu during his visit to Gaza with Israel’s Defence Minister and the head of its army, where he also received a briefing on operational activities.

WATCH: Gaza children defend their tents with sandbags

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending