Palestine Book Awards: Winners 2024

The winners of the thirteenth Palestine Book Awards collected their gongs at a special awards night in London.

This year, more than 50 books were submitted for consideration by the judges, with seven shortlisted and six being named winners in five separate categories, including the first ever children’s book award given to Amanda Najib for her entry ‘Lana Makes Purple Pizza’.

Opening the evening, MEMO Director Dr Daud Abdullah highlighted the struggles of the past year of Israel’s invasion of and war crimes in Gaza, saying that “we’ve witnessed examples of the worst of humanity and the best of humanity”, the former was “demonstrated in the horrific massacre of women and children over the past year.”

Those crimes have even affected MEMO and its staff themselves, he said, as “one of our writers was killed along with her husband and children” by Israeli occupation forces, with another UK-based staff member having also “lost 28 of her family members in one strike”.