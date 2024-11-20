1 in 3 British Muslims consider leaving UK amid rising Islamophobia

A new survey by charity Tell Mama has revealed that most British Muslims feel Islamophobia has increased since the summer riots following the Southport stabbings, with one in three considering leaving the UK as a result.

The survey of 750 Muslims was conducted eight weeks after the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport led to riots across parts of England and Northern Ireland. Tell Mama found that 71 per cent of respondents felt anti-Muslim hatred had grown more widespread since the unrest, which included attacks on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers.

“Many British Muslims are very scared at the moment. They need our government to show it hears their fears, and is working to keep them safe,” said Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama. “This poll is proof of the terrifying impact anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia is having.”

The survey also revealed that 62 per cent believed the risk of harm to Muslim communities had increased since the unrest. However, 50 per cent said they had become more open about their Muslim identity, mainly through discussions with friends and colleagues.

In response, a government spokesperson said, “These results are extremely concerning. Attacks and hatred against Muslim communities are unacceptable. All communities must feel safe, especially in places of worship, which is why we introduced the Protective Security for Mosques scheme and will continue to work to tackle racial and religious hatred.”

In August, reflecting on the riots, former First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, expressed doubts about his family’s future in the country and even the West.

Speaking on a podcast, Yousaf shared his concerns about rising far-right violence stating: “It’s felt utterly horrendous… I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland, the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West.”

