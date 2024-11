Amsterdam Mayor admits ‘Israeli football riots were not a pogrom’ Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema criticised the politicisation of the term 'pogrom' in a recent interview with a Dutch news channel, describing its use in media coverage as propaganda following incidents where Israeli Maccabi fans attacked and harassed Muslims in Amsterdam. She also highlighted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent press conference in Israel addressing the events in Amsterdam, while facts were still being gathered, leading to inaccurate media portrayals, wrongly depicting Maccabi fans and Israelis as victims when video evidence proves they were the aggressors.