Biden administration pushes Democrats to block $20bn arms ban to Israel

The Biden administration is pressuring Democratic Senators to oppose a progressive-led effort to block over $20 billion in US weapon shipments to Israel, officials told The Times of Israel.

The Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, co-sponsored by Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Jeff Merkley and Brian Schatz, target six arms deals involving missiles, tank rounds, mortars, tactical vehicles and F-15 jets, with a vote expected Wednesday.

Although the measures are unlikely to pass due to strong bipartisan support for Israel, the push highlights growing divisions within the Democratic Party, following recent elections where Republicans gained control of the White House and Congress.

According to The Times of Israel, officials from the White House, State Department, and Pentagon have reached out to undecided Senators, urging them to oppose the legislation.

Progressives, however, argue the party’s alignment with pro-Israel groups like AIPAC alienates voters, while moderates claim catering to progressives has weakened the party. Today’s Senate vote is seen as a key test for progressives pushing for a harder line on Israel.

Some Democrats remain uneasy about rising civilian casualties in Gaza and the use of US-supplied weapons in attacks on women and children. They also note Israel’s limited progress in addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, despite warnings from the Biden administration about potential arms restrictions if conditions do not improve.

The US recently approved continued arms shipments to Israel, arguing that the country had met enough conditions outlined in a prior letter to remain compliant with US law. The decision angered progressives but came shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory, with the understanding that he would have likely reversed any decision to withhold arms upon taking office.

To counter Senate resolutions aimed at blocking the arms transfers, Biden officials emphasised that the weapons are critical for Israel’s defence and would not be delivered for at least a year “so the likelihood of them being used in this iteration of the Gaza context is very low,” one US official said.

“At a time when Hezbollah is about to agree to a ceasefire, now is not the time to send a message to Israel’s adversaries that there is a break in the relationship between the United States and Israel,” the official added. “It actually only encourages Israel’s adversaries to be more obstinate and sends a terrible message to Iran, as Iran considers retaliation against Israel.”

“Sending a message of a fractured US-Israel relationship now would embolden Israel’s adversaries and send the wrong signal to Iran,” one official said, highlighting concerns about timing amid delicate regional dynamics, including Hezbollah’s potential ceasefire agreement.

The official also dismissed progressive Senators’ claims that the resolutions strike a balance by focusing only on offensive weapons, reiterating the administration’s full support for Israel’s defensive capabilities.

“That is a false concept,” said the US official. “You can’t retrieve hostages or get to a rocket launcher with an Iron Dome missile.”

Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders condemned the situation in Gaza, slamming it as “unspeakable” and pointing to the tens of thousands of civilian deaths and widespread destruction. “What makes this even more painful is that much of it is happening with US weapons and taxpayer support,” Sanders said. He urged the Biden administration to hold Israel accountable, emphasising that American weapons should not be used in violation of US and international law.

Sanders also criticised Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for undermining US foreign policy and noted that other Western countries, including the UK, Germany and Canada, have taken steps to restrict arms sales to Israel.

He added, “It is time to tell the Netanyahu government that they cannot use US taxpayer dollars and American weapons in violation of US and international law and our moral values.”

