Morocco lawyers call for international legal coordination to arrest, prosecute Netanyahu

Two Moroccan lawyers called on Tuesday for enhanced international legal coordination to arrest and prosecute Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and others at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of committing “genocide” in Gaza, Anadolu reported.

This appeal was made in a letter addressed to Mekkaoui Benaissa, Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union (ALU), by Abdel Rahim El Jamai, President of the Moroccan Bar Association, and lawyer Khaled El Sefiani. Anadolu has obtained a copy of the letter.

The letter coincided with the Union’s Permanent Bureau meeting held in Marrakech, northern Morocco, on 21 and 22 November, under the theme: “Palestine, steadfastness and defiance – the cause of all Arabs – and defending an independent lawyer is a professional duty”.

The letter stressed the need to intensify coordination with active global forces in the legal battle before the ICC to arrest and prosecute war criminals, led by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his accomplices.

It highlighted the importance of employing legal confrontations in national, regional and international courts to demand the arrest and prosecution of Zionist war criminals, penalising them, their partners and all those who supported them.

Additionally, the letter urged for the condemnation of all forms of normalisation with the Zionist entity and Zionists. It called on Arab governments and parliaments to enact laws criminalising normalisation to safeguard societal security in all its components.

On 20 May, ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, revealed that he had requested the Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and then-Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, on charges of committing “war crimes”, “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” in Gaza.

