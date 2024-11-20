Turkiye’s Erdogan reiterates Russia’s right to self-defence after Ukraine’s long-range missile attack 

Turkiye’s President has emphasised Russia’s right to defend itself, warning against increasing tensions and the growing threat of a nuclear war.

After Ukraine struck a military target inside Russia using US-made long-range missiles for the first time, following the United States’ lifting restrictions on their use, Moscow yesterday revised its nuclear doctrine to allow for a nuclear response if Kyiv uses Western non-nuclear missiles against Russian territory.

The move, which effectively lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in retaliation to the escalation of such attacks, was a response to what Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called “a qualitatively new phase” of tensions.

Speaking at a press conference following the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, commented on the developments by stating that Russia’s decision is “a measure taken in response to the stance taken against it concerning the use of conventional weapons.”

Erdogan stressed that “I think that this issue must be considered by NATO officials. Russia has the right and ability to protect itself and to take measures for its defence. And it was compelled to take these measures. Much like we, NATO countries, must protect ourselves and take steps to do so.”

Reiterating that “both Russia and Ukraine are Turkiye’s neighbours”, the President insisted on the protection of bilateral ties with both nations. “I hope that we will achieve a definitive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible and ensure the peace the planet has been eagerly awaiting,” he added.

