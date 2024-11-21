As Areej Al-Qadi tearfully kissed the bodies of her three young children killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza, another mourner lashed out at the United States and Arab leaders for not ending the war, Reuters reports.

Gazans attending one funeral after another after more than a year of devastating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, feel abandoned and angry that their pleas for help have gone largely unanswered.

Qadi said her son Abdul Aziz, 7, killed along with his brother, Hamza, 5 and sister, Laila, 3, while they played outside in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, had wanted to be an astronaut.

“He said to me ‘I hope a rocket comes and I can go to the moon’. He didn’t realise that the rocket would come and tear him up into pieces,” she said.

Israel says it goes to great lengths to protect civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields. Hamas denies that and accuses Israel of indiscriminate bombing, charges that Israel, in turn, denies.

The United States and other countries have sent aid to Gaza and tried to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, who they regard as terrorists, while maintaining military support for a far-right Israeli government that ignores many of their calls for restraint.

“What right does America have, talking about democracy, justice and equality?” said displaced mourner, Ra’fat Al-Shaer. “Also a message to the Arab world, to the heads of the Arab nations. How long will this continue?”

Arab States have not backed their own calls for an end to the suffering of fellow-Muslims with any threats to end diplomatic agreements with Israel despite the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

Hamas triggered the latest Gaza war when they attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023 from the enclave beseiged by Israeli forces since the group took power in 2007. The gunmen killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Israel’s military response has killed more than 44,000 people and turned Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated places, into a wasteland of crushed cement and twisted metal.

People like Mahmoud Bin Hassan Al-Thalatha, the father of the three children he said were killed along with other innocent people on a bustling street, say their only recourse is prayer.

“My children were martyred; the people walking were martyred and the stall vendor was martyred while he was sitting down, they were all martyred. May God have mercy on them.”

