Dutch Foreign Minister's trip to Israel postponed

November 21, 2024 at 8:20 pm

Dutch Minister of Foreign affairs Caspar Veldkamp is talking to media prior to the start of an EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarter on November 18, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. [Thierry Monasse/Getty Images]

The Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp’s trip to Israel has been postponed, the Ministry said on Thursday, confirming an earlier report by Dutch News Agency, ANP.

“Under the current circumstances it has been decided not to go to Israel now,” it said in a statement, adding that this was decided in consultation with Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, Reuters reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants to, among others, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, which the Netherlands has said it would comply with if they came to the country.

