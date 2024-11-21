Dutch Foreign Minister's trip to Israel postponed

The Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp’s trip to Israel has been postponed, the Ministry said on Thursday, confirming an earlier report by Dutch News Agency, ANP.

“Under the current circumstances it has been decided not to go to Israel now,” it said in a statement, adding that this was decided in consultation with Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, Reuters reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants to, among others, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, which the Netherlands has said it would comply with if they came to the country.

