Smotrich calls for Gaza to be seized by occupation state

November 21, 2024 at 8:16 am

Bezalel Smotrich, Israels finance minister, speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, Israel on 11 January 2023 [Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that Israel has occupied Gaza for a year, and because land is important for Hamas, it should be seized. He made his comment in an interview with Ynet.

Smotrich added that returning the Israeli hostages is a very important goal, but not through a “surrender deal.” He also referred to the economic implications of the war, saying that cancelling three small ministries is nothing.

“We will bring an additional budget to fund this war, and there will be very rapid growth afterwards,” he claimed.

