ICC responds to Israeli doubts over judge’s impartiality

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed Israeli accusations against the impartiality of Judge Beti Hohler, recently appointed to the pre-trial chamber reviewing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ICC clarified that Hohler had no involvement in investigations related to Palestine during her tenure with the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor.

Hohler stated, “I did not participate directly or indirectly in any Palestine-related investigations and have not accessed any documents, evidence, or secret files related to the matter.” She emphasised that judges suspected of impartiality should recuse themselves and invited Israel’s prosecutor to present evidence supporting their claims.

This clarification came hours before the ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.

On 20 May, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, holding them accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the Israeli military in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

