Israeli media warns of "hate speech" against Tel Aviv by Egyptians

Israel’s i24news channel aired on Thursday the second part of its documentary addressing what it referred to as “hate speech” against Tel Aviv by Egyptians.

The report claimed that while the Egyptian military strengthens its armed forces under the guise of “peace sponsorship,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi chooses to direct his messages specifically towards Israel, often in front of his armoured divisions stationed in Sinai.

The Hebrew channel highlighted that despite 45 years of peace between Tel Aviv and Cairo, warnings regarding the nature of the relationship persist.

Under the title “The Egyptian Volcano”, the channel expressed significant concern over Egypt’s growing regional and military power despite its economic challenges, asking whether Israel could become trapped in a new paradigm along its Egyptian front.

In the second part of the documentary “The Egyptian Volcano,” Baruch Yadid, an Israeli political analyst from the Hebrew channel, delves into the Egyptian military’s expansion within the context of peace agreements. He analyses the intricate balance between Israel’s and Egypt’s stable strategic interests and the tenuous nature of their relations, particularly following the events of 7 October.

Although he acknowledged that Egypt does not seek unnecessary or dangerous adventures, Yadid explained that the Egyptian army has been greatly strengthened since signing the peace treaty with Israel, becoming one of the largest and most powerful armies in the Middle East.

