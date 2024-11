Edinburgh graduation ceremony: Students raise poem of late Dr Refaat Alareer At a graduation ceremony, postgraduate students from Edinburgh University in Scotland raised banners bearing a poem by the late Dr Raafar Alareer. Dr Alareer was 44 years old when he was killed alongside several family members by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. He was a prominent professor at the Islamic University of Gaza and one of the leaders of a young generation of authors in the enclave.