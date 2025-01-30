Middle East Monitor
Turkiye awaiting price proposal for possible Eurofighter jet purchase, Turkish source says

January 30, 2025 at 12:35 pm

Eurofighter Typhoon jet from the UK's Royal Air Force lands at Murted Air Base in Ankara for inspection by Turkish officials on December 18, 2024 [Turkish Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Turkiye is waiting for a price proposal for the possible acquisition of Eurofighter jets after submitting a list outlining its technical needs to Britain’s Defence Ministry, a Turkish Defence Ministry source said today according to Reuters.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus AIR.PA, BAE Systems BAES.L and Leonardo LDOF.MI.

Ankara has been in talks with Britain and Spain to purchase 40 Typhoons and Germany took a step toward clearing the deal after initially being opposed to it.

“The […] document, prepared within the scope of the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft, was sent to the British Ministry of Defence and the relevant company,” the source told a briefing in Ankara.

“We expect the price offer to reach us in the coming days.”

