8 Palestinian farmers killed in Israel air strike in southern Gaza

Eight Palestinian farmers were killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis today, medics said.

A medical source said the bodies of the victims were transferred to the European Hospital after the attack that targeted the Al-Salam neighbourhood in southeastern Khan Yunis.

Witnesses said that the strike occurred as the farmers were tending to farmland, killing them instantly.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed more than 1,000 victims and injured over 2,500, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

