Gaza will not be defeated as long as there are people who refuse to stay silent

In a bloody scene that encapsulates what the occupation seeks to entrench in Gaza, a police officer was brutally assassinated by armed assailants, while Israeli forces executed eight paramedics in cold blood as they attended to the wounded. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to target journalists, ensuring that no witnesses remain to document the crimes and that the massacre images never reach the outside world. The occupation troops want to erase the truth just as they erase life, ensuring that no voice remains to narrate the unfolding tragedy stretching from Jabalia to Rafah, which has become an “open grave”.

What is happening today is not just a war, nor a passing phase of aggression, but an orchestrated genocide; an act of ethnic cleansing carried out with chilling precision. The occupation is systematically implementing a meticulously crafted plan, facilitated with US approval and support, Arab abandonment and suspicious international complicity.

Gaza is being annihilated. The Zionist enemy spares no effort to uproot life from the enclave. Residential areas are bombed indiscriminately, homes collapse over the heads of their inhabitants, leaving behind only rubble and ash. Hospitals are shelled and starved of supplies, water is cut off, food is scarce, and even the air of Gaza is thick with the stench of gunpowder and corpses decomposing after mass killings.

In Rafah, the last refuge for hundreds of thousands fleeing death, it is now more present than ever before.

Under tattered tents, children lie exposed, waiting for the next shell or a fresh massacre to be added to the long list of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupation forces in full view of the world, and yet with total impunity.

Beyond direct annihilation, the occupation state is working to dismantle Gaza’s internal fabric by targeting police forces and security institutions, aiming to plunge the territory into lawlessness and organised crime. Where there is no law enforcement, fear prevails, violence spreads and society disintegrates into internal strife, exactly what the occupation desires: to distract people from resisting, pushing them to fight each other instead of confronting the aggressor, Zionist state.

They seek to turn Gaza into a lawless wasteland, allowing the Zionists to feign innocence before the world, while exclaiming: “Look! There is no government, no order, no state, only chaos.”

However, despite their wounds and losses, the people of Gaza understand this conspiracy. They realise that resilience against aggression is not just about withstanding bombardment, but also about preserving internal cohesion and preventing the occupation from achieving its goal of fragmenting Palestinian society.

In any war, hospitals and medical workers are considered red lines, yet in Israel’s genocidal campaign against Gaza, paramedics have become legitimate targets. They are prevented from reaching the wounded, assassinated while carrying out their duty, even as ambulances and medical centres are systematically destroyed.

The objective is clear: no treatment, no accurate death toll, no witnesses to the crime.

In Rafah, hospitals are drowning in blood, but there is no medicine. Wounded civilians are dying not necessarily because their injuries were fatal, but because medical resources are deliberately withheld by the rogue state of Israel. In hospital wards and corridors, dozens of injured children lie in agony, awaiting their fate in isolation, while the world looks away.

A crime is incomplete without the means to cover it up. This is why the occupation state seeks to exterminate truth as well as people. Journalists are targeted just like resistance fighters, because in Gaza, words have become more dangerous than bullets. Hundreds of journalists have been killed by the Israeli forces, while others have been arrested or expelled, ensuring that no one remains to tell the story.

Yet despite these desperate attempts to suppress the truth, Israel has failed to silence Gaza.

Every man, woman and child in Gaza has become a citizen journalist, bearing witness to the atrocities. Every destroyed home is a testimony, and every grieving mother is a story that tells the world that Gaza is being annihilated while the world watches in silence and, at times, with tacit approval.

The occupation does not rely solely on military force; it also wages a systematic media war aimed at discrediting the Palestinian resistance, blaming it for the catastrophe, and attempting to sever it from its popular support. Pro-Israel media and politicians, along with normalising Arab voices, propagate deceptive narratives, claiming that Gaza is suffering because it refuses to surrender, and that the only solution is to submit to Israeli conditions, as if the killing would stop if Palestinians waved the white flag. When has Israel ever stuck to the terms of ceasefires or any other agreements?

History has shown that surrender has never guaranteed survival. If Gaza were to raise the white flag today, Israel would not cease its crimes, it would continue its expansionist project, pursuing Palestinians relentlessly because their very existence threatens Israel’s colonial ambitions and reminds the Zionists of their original sin of the Nakba, and that their state was founded on lies, terrorism and ethnic cleansing. The occupation, despite its brutality, remains anxious because it knows that Gaza has not been defeated, and will not break, even if reduced to ashes.

In the face of such horror, mere documentation of crimes is not enough; we must act.

We have to expose the conspiracy in all its details, amplifying voices against Israeli crimes across all media and political platforms. We must also reject internal division, encouraging Gaza’s people to remain united and not fall into Israel’s trap of orchestrated chaos.

Legally, steps must be taken to bring the occupation state to account for its crimes. The international courts must be pushed to bring the Zionist criminals to justice.

This process can be helped by escalating global, grassroots mobilisation, organising protests and pressuring complicit governments. In doing so, we can also expose the traitors and propagandists who promote Israeli narratives and attempt to sanitise its image internationally.

Finally, we need to call on intellectuals, academics and journalists to fulfil their duty to reveal the true nature of the occupation state, ensuring that the world recognises Israel’s history of massacres and ethnic cleansing, regardless of short-term political considerations.

Israel is betting on exhausting Gaza’s resilience, hoping that global protests will subside gradually over time. But Gaza will not tire, will not fall and will never surrender. From the rubble, a child emerges, carrying a flag. From the ruins, a cry of defiance rises. In Rafah, where bombs rain down, people do not retreat. In Jabalia, where homes are obliterated, the spirit of resistance remains unbroken.

Gaza will not be erased as long as there are free voices in the world willing to speak up. Gaza will not be defeated as long as there are people who refuse to stay silent. And although the world watches in silence, legitimate resistance endures, and steadfastness remains the only way forward.

