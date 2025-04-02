Houthis launch fresh attacks on US aircraft carrier, other warships in Red Sea

The Houthis in Yemen said early today that the group had targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier and its warship escorts in the northern Red Sea, Anadolu has reported.

In a televised speech, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the attack was in response to the “US aggression” on Yemen. He noted that it was the third attack in the past 24 hours using missiles and drones.

“The operations of the armed forces will continue at an escalating pace against the American enemy by targeting its warships in the declared area of operations,” said Saree. He added that the group’s military operations against Israel, including banning Israeli-linked ships from navigation in the Red Sea “will not stop until the [Israeli] aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

The US army or defence department is yet to comment on the Houthi statement.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said that at least three people were killed in fresh US air strikes that targeted Al-Hudaydah province, in western Yemen.

“An American assault involving air strikes targeted a water project and a building of the water authority in Al-Mansuriyah district of Al-Hudaydah province,” explained the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel.

US air strikes across Yemen have claimed the lives of 62 civilians and wounded 149 others, including women and children, according to data from the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

US President Donald Trump said on 15 March that he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more nearly 50,400 people in its “plausible genocide”.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but said that it was resuming them in response to Israel blocking all humanitarian aid for Gaza since 2 March.

