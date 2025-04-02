Hungary urged to arrest Netanyahu if he enters country

A New York-based rights group said on Tuesday that Hungary should arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country, Anadolu has reported.

“Hungary should deny entry to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or arrest him if he enters the country,” said Human Rights Watch (HRW), as Netanyahu’s office announced his visit to Hungary this week following an invitation from fellow far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant last November on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“As an ICC member country, Hungary is obligated to cooperate in securing the arrest and surrender of any suspects who enter its territory. Without its own police force, the ICC relies on states to assist in arrests,” explained HRW.

“Orban’s invitation to Netanyahu is an affront to victims of serious crimes,” said Liz Evenson, the international justice director at HRW. “Hungary should comply with its legal obligations as a party to the ICC and arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country.”

The rights group also expressed its “regret” that officials from EU countries such as France, Poland, Germany, Italy and Romania have refused to enforce the warrant.

“The EU’s leadership and other EU member states, along with other ICC member countries, should publicly call on Hungary and all ICC member countries to cooperate with the ICC by arresting Netanyahu should he visit their territories,” said the organisation.

HRW added that Orban and his government have been showing “blatant disregard” for the rule of law and human rights. “Allowing Netanyahu’s visit in breach of Hungary’s ICC obligations would be Orban’s latest assault on the rule of law,” explained Evenson.

At the time that the arrest warrants were issued, Orban boasted that he would invite Netanyahu to visit, and “will guarantee him that if he comes, the warrant will no effect in Hungary.” He called the warrants “cynical” political interference in the ongoing Middle East conflict under the pretext of law.

Amnesty International has also called on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu if he travels to the country and hand him over to the ICC.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave, where it has killed more than 50,000 people since the 7 October, 2023, Hamas cross-border incursion.

