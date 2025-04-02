Netanyahu to appoint Shin Bet deputy as interim head

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he will appoint the deputy head of internal security agency Shin Bet as the interim leader of the service, Anadolu has reported. Netanyahu’s office identified the person as “Shin” and said that he will serve as temporary head until a permanent appointment is made.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was dismissed by Netanyahu’s government last month, but Israel’s Supreme Court froze the decision until it reviews all petitions against the dismissal next week. Bar’s dismissal was the first such decision by any Israeli government. Netanyahu argues that the decision lies within his authority and should not be subject to judicial review.

On Tuesday, he backtracked on appointing former Navy chief Eli Sharvit as the next head of the Shin Bet following pressure from his ruling coalition. According to Israeli media, the coalition members opposed Sharvit’s appointment due to his participation in mass protests in 2023 against the government’s plans for judicial overhaul.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli premier is still holding interviews with candidates for the post as he insists on Bar’s dismissal. The office said that the appointment of a new Shin Bet chief will not be possible before 10 April, in any case, when Bar’s term ends.

READ: UN calls Israeli claims of sufficient food in Gaza ‘ridiculous’