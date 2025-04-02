Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar eye joint bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are preparing a joint bid to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup, aiming to bring the tournament to the Middle East for the first time. Backed by Asia Rugby, the proposal would also mark the first time rugby’s showpiece event is hosted across multiple countries.

Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of UAE Rugby, told the Times: “As our leaders in the Gulf believe, nothing is impossible. I foresee this as something that might happen in 2035.”

Al Dhalai said the region’s stadiums are ready and believes the model could replicate football’s successful multi-country World Cup formats. “A multi-host could be a successful story and a new model for rugby. UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. Why not? It will be the most successful event in the history of rugby.”

However, the bid faces several hurdles. None of the three countries have previously competed at a Rugby World Cup, and current rules require host nations to qualify. The UAE is the highest-ranked of the trio at 48th, with Qatar at 87th and Saudi Arabia unranked.

Another challenge is the region’s extreme heat. To host the tournament, currently played in September and October, organisers would need to shift it to December–January, disrupting global rugby schedules, including the Six Nations and domestic leagues. A similar shift was made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, setting a key precedent, while Saudi Arabia is set to stage it in 2034.

The bidding process will begin within two years, with Italy, Spain and South Africa also expected to enter. Al Dhalai added: “I don’t want to underestimate other bids… but if World Rugby worked hard on this with a solid plan it might happen in 2035.”

