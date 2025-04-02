Witness describes ‘horrifying scenes’ after Israel strike kills 13 family members in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Palestinians woke up on Wednesday to a devastating Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis that killed 13 members of the same family, including women and children, as they slept in their home, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rida Al-Jabour, a displaced woman living near the targeted house, awoke at 4 a.m., local time (0200 GMT), to a massive explosion that reduced the area to rubble.

Thick black smoke and ash clouded visibility, while the smell of gunpowder and fear filled the air. As the haze cleared, scattered bodies and body parts, including those of women and children, were found littering the site.

“We didn’t find a single intact body,” Jabour told Anadolu as her voice trembled with panic. “Not one had a head.”

Among the grim discoveries, the Gazan woman said the headless body of a three-month-old infant was hurled onto a nearby tent by the blast’s force.

She found the child’s foot amid furniture in her own home, along with other flesh fragments.

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said that they had retrieved 13 bodies, including children and women, from the ruins of the Abdul Bari family’s home.

The strike marked a sharp escalation in Israel’s military assault, which has targeted homes and displacement tents sheltering displaced civilians.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on 18 March, and has since killed more than 1,000 victims and injured over 2,500, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas.

More than 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

