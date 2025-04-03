Germany calls for urgent humanitarian aid to get into Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Thursday for the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid getting into Gaza, citing worsening conditions for Palestinian civilians.

“No humanitarian aid has reached Gaza for a month,” said Scholz at a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Berlin. “This cannot and must not continue. Far too many people are suffering from hunger, the brutal violence continues, and there is a lack of medical care.”

Scholz explained that the dramatic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories — especially in the Gaza Strip — was the main focus of his discussion with the Jordanian monarch.

“What is needed now is a return to the ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed for Gaza,” insisted the German official. “The situation there is getting worse with every passing day.”

The outgoing Social Democratic chancellor reaffirmed that only a political solution could stabilise the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, paving the way for a lasting peace.

“We must, therefore, return to serious negotiations with the aim of agreeing on a post-war order for the Gaza Strip that protects Israel’s security,” he added. “Germany remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution, the only sustainable solution to peace and security in the Middle East.”

Germany reaffirmed on 19 March that it “stands by Israel”.

