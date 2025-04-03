Middle East Monitor
Hamas says Israel’s attempts to spread chaos in Gaza Strip will not succeed

April 3, 2025 at 9:40 am

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, take security measures as they hand over on Saturday two Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of the seventh exchange under the Jan. 19 ceasefire deal in Rafah, southern Gaza, on February 22, 2025 [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Hamas said the Israeli occupation’s attempts to undermine civil peace and spread chaos in the Gaza Strip will not succeed, stressing that it stands firmly behind Palestinian law enforcement agencies.

In a statement published by the Palestinian Information Centre yesterday, the movement slammed the kidnapping and killing of a police officer in the city of Deir Al-Balah while he was performing his duty and described the act as a “reprehensible crime”, stressing that the perpetrators will be held accountable with force and firmness. “This crime serves the [Israeli] occupation’s goals to break the Palestinian internal front and spread chaos and corruption, with the ultimate goal of displacing the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

Hamas stressed that the crime requires the responsible authorities to strike with an iron fist those who attempt to cooperate with the Israeli occupation in its criminal plans.

It also commended the role of dignitaries and elders who had confronted the Israeli occupation and its plans to break the internal front by bombing police forces and aid delivery convoys and used the crime of starvation to seduce families to cooperate with them.

Hamas called for unity against the Israeli occupation’s ongoing efforts to implement its criminal plan.

On Tuesday a Palestinian policeman was killed by outlaws in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

