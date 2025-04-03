Iran raises alert level amid fear of war with Israel

Iran has raised it alert level and is ready to deliver immediate responses in the event of an attack against its sovereign territory, a senior source in the Iranian General Staff has revealed. Meanwhile, Maariv has claimed that the Iranian armed forces are aiming more than 1,000 hypersonic ballistic missiles at nuclear facilities in Israel.

A source was quoted by the Israeli newspaper as saying that the missiles are programmed to target the occupation state’s Dimona nuclear plant, as well as several other facilities in central Israel, where sensitive strategic sites have been transferred. Iranian forces are also aiming their missiles at US military bases in the region, according to the same source.

It is also claimed that Iranian military commanders have asked Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to change his fatwa — Islamic judicial opinion — and permit the production of nuclear weapons. This would also require Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) due to “pressures, threats, current circumstances and the presence of a president in Washington who might embark on an ill-advised adventure,” said Maariv.

At the same time, a source in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council revealed that an informal and secret meeting was held between American and Iranian representatives in the Omani capital, Muscat, last Friday. The aim is said to have been to pave the way for formal meetings between the two sides. Three representatives from each side attended the meeting which, according to the source, was “very positive”.

