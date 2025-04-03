Israel suspends entry of Druze workers from southern Syria over security concerns

Israel yesterday announced the suspension of the entry of Druze workers from villages in southern Syria into its territory following objections from a security agency, according to Hebrew media reports, Anadolu reported.

Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, reported: “The political leadership decided at the last minute to cancel the entry of workers from the Druze villages in southern Syria into Israel, despite advanced preparations for their arrival.”

The report added that, in recent weeks, steps had been taken to bring workers from these villages to work in agriculture and construction in Israel.

According to Kan, “this initiative was intended to serve as a bridge between Israel and the local populations in Syrian towns located five to ten kilometres from the border. The goal was to assist the Druze community in Syria while also strengthening relations with them to meet security needs.”

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported yesterday: “The political leadership has instructed the suspension of the entry of Druze workers from Syria following objections from a security agency,” without specifying which agency had raised the concerns.

