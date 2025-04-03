Russia 'actively pursues' shifting Middle East conflict onto political track

Russia is pursuing efforts to shift the Mideast conflict onto a political track, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Responding to a question from Anadolu about the future of Palestinian Territories amid recent statements by Israeli officials about their intention to prevent the Palestinian Authority from controlling the Occupied West Bank, Zakharova emphasized that the internationally approved solution for the conflict is based on the two-state formula — Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and Israel.

“Simultaneously, the territorial integrity of the West Bank and Gaza Strip under the leadership of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), led by the country’s president, must be preserved. Toward this end, our state maintains continuous dialogue with the PNA, diverse Palestinian political factions, Israel and regional stakeholders,” she said.

Zakharova urged the parties to find a durable solution to the conflict and stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all captives.

Russia is also supporting efforts to promote intra-Palestinian unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, she added.

“We firmly believe that the realisation of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent and sovereign state will act as a cornerstone for lasting security across the Middle East,” she said.

Zakharova emphasized that “historical precedents” illustrate that attempting to resolve conflicts through force and prioritising one’s security at the expense of others, “ultimately exacerbates instability.”

“Hence, there is a strong demand for intensifying regional and international cooperation and collective mediation to create favourable conditions for re-launching Palestinian-Israeli negotiations,” she said.

Zakharova praised efforts by Arab and Muslim countries to stabilise the situation in Gaza, including a long-term reconstruction plan for Palestinian Territories endorsed by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“We affirm our readiness to closely collaborate with regional and international actors to achieve a sustainable Middle East settlement. We advocate for heightened involvement of the United Nations and its Secretary-General, who should function as the central hub for mediatory efforts,” she added.