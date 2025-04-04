Middle East Monitor
Germany calls for ‘urgent return to ceasefire’ in Gaza as Israel intensifies bombing

April 4, 2025 at 5:37 pm

Palestinian residents inspect the destroyed building and collect usable items on the third day of Eid al-Fitr following the Israeli army attacked several areas in the Gaza Strip on April 1, 2025 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

Germany today called for “an urgent return to a ceasefire” agreement in Gaza amid stepped-up Israeli military attacks on the enclave.“The German government urgently calls for a return to the ceasefire… We are working very hard for a ceasefire and, of course, for an improvement in the humanitarian situation, and we are also actively calling for humanitarian supplies to Gaza to be enabled again,” Foreign Ministry’s interim spokesperson Amelie Titel said at a press briefing in Berlin.

The German government is committed to ensuring that “all parties find a negotiated solution instead of militarily escalating the situation, and we naturally call on all parties to lift the blockade of humanitarian aid deliveries and to protect the civilian population. We very much hope that all parties will agree to a ceasefire and that the talks will continue,” she continued.

The spokesperson’s comments are in stark contrast to her country’s latest decision to vote against a UN Human Rights Council resolution calling, among other things, for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners, and the lifting of the Israeli blockade in the occupied enclave. ​​​​​​​

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on 18 March and has killed more than 1,200 Palestinians and injured over 2,000 others since then, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

