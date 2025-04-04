Israel kills 15 Palestinians, destroys water desalination plant in Gaza Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has killed at least 112 Palestinians within 24 hours, most of the victims were women and children. 33 children were reported killed in 3 separate attacks on… pic.twitter.com/KPsSb4CIzj — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 4, 2025



Israeli air strikes early this morning killed 15 Palestinians and wounded several others in Gaza, while also targeting a water desalination plant.

According to medical sources, 13 Palestinians were killed in a strike targeting a family home in Al-Manara neighbourhood, southeast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

A Palestinian man and his wife were also killed in an Israeli air strike north of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli occupation army struck the Ghabayen water desalination plant in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, as part of its ongoing “war of thirst” against Palestinians.

The strike on the facility comes as part of a humanitarian catastrophe that has intensified since Israel began blocking the entry of essential supplies such as food and water into Gaza on 2 March.

The closure of border crossings has worsened the food and water shortages in the area.

The reporter, citing eyewitnesses, also said the Israeli army vehicles advanced east of the Shujai’yya neighbourhood in the eastern part of Gaza City, under heavy fire coverage.

The Israeli army has announced the expansion of its offensive in the northern part of Gaza, beginning in the Shujai’yya area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

