Russia willing to support Sahel states form unified security force

Moscow is ready to collaborate and support the establishment of a unified force for the Sahel nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

This came in a statement issued at a press conference in Moscow after the signing of the final communiqué of the agreement between Russia and West African nations, where Russia discussed ways to boost military ties with the Sahel countries, promising to provide troop training and weaponry as it seeks to enhance its influence in West Africa following the expulsion of French forces.

Lavrov noted that they have agreed on the final communiqué, which will be published soon. It addresses defence and security issues within the context of ensuring sovereignty and independence for the three Sahel countries.”

“I highlighted Moscow’s readiness to contribute to building the capacity of the combined forces of the Sahel countries, increasing their combat capabilities and the combat efficiency of the national armed forces of each of the three countries, training their troops and law enforcement officers,” Lavrov said, according to TASS news agency.

The Russian foreign minister confirmed that both sides reaffirmed their aligned positions on key global issues, particularly the importance of the United Nations. He stated that the Sahel countries support Russian initiatives at the UN, and Russia reciprocates by backing fair decisions that uphold the sovereignty and independence of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, rejecting any proposals that undermine their interests.

READ: 25 countries join Russia’s payment system as an alternative to SWIFT