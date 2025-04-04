Saudi condemns Israeli strike on its Gaza facility, urges UN action

Saudi Arabia today condemned an Israeli air strike on a facility linked to the kingdom in Rafah, southern Gaza, and criticised Israel’s ongoing military escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said: “Israeli occupation forces targeted and destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Saudi Centre for Culture and Heritage in the Morag area of Rafah, which contained medical supplies intended for the treatment of patients and the wounded in Gaza.”

The ministry also denounced “Israel’s broader escalation, including the continued targeting of civilians and shelters, and the killing of dozens in areas such as the Dar Al-Arqam School in northeastern Gaza, which had been sheltering displaced people.”

The Palestinian Civil Defence said yesterday that 31 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in the school attack. Six others remain missing and dozens were injured.

Riyadh criticised the international community’s “failure to deter Israeli violence and destruction,” adding that “the absence of robust accountability mechanisms has emboldened Israeli forces to continue violating international and humanitarian law.”

Saudi Arabia called on UN Security Council member states to “assume their responsibilities and help put an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.”