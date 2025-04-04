Trump and Syria’s Sharaa to meet in Riyadh

A meeting is expected to take place soon in the Saudi capital Riyadh between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, according to Israeli media sources.

The meeting is reportedly being arranged under the mediation of Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to coincide with Trump’s anticipated visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May.

According to a report by Maariv, a close associate of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has played a key role in facilitating the logistical arrangements for the upcoming talks.

This development reflects a notable shift in Washington’s position towards Syria following Al-Sharaa’s assumption of power. Since he became president, relations between the United States and Syria have gradually improved after years of diplomatic estrangement.

The first official contact between Washington and the new Syrian administration took place in December 2024, when aides to the US Secretary of State held talks with Al-Sharaa in Damascus.

Since then, the US has taken a series of steps towards normalising ties with Syria. Most notably, in January, the US Department of the Treasury announced a partial lifting of economic sanctions on Syria for six months. This move aimed at allowing the Syrian government to deliver basic public services to its citizens.

Al-Sharaa sent a congratulatory message to Trump when he assumed office, expressing hope for “achieving peace in the Middle East” and for developing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sources confirmed that the United States has placed conditions on the full restoration of ties with Damascus. These include the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing all segments of the Syrian people, as well as reducing the powers of the presidency.

