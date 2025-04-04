UN envoy condemns Israel’s repeated attacks in Syria

The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, yesterday condemned the “repeated and increasing Israeli military escalation” in Syria, warning that these actions “destabilise” the country “at a sensitive time”.

In a statement, Pedersen called on Israel to “cease these attacks, which may amount to serious violations of international law, respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and cease unilateral actions on the ground.”

The UN envoy condemned “the air strikes that reportedly killed civilians” in Syria, stressing that “these actions undermine efforts to build a new, peaceful Syria, both internally and with its neighbours in the region, and further destabilise Syria at a sensitive time.”

He urged “all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.”

Syrian authorities accuse Israel of “deliberately destabilising” the country after a series of air strikes targeting military sites overnight on Wednesday and Thursday and the Israeli occupation army’s incursion into southern Syria, which have killed at least 13 Syrians, according to a tally by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Israel claimed the air strikes targeted “military capabilities and infrastructure” in Damascus and central Syria, and acknowledged carrying out a ground operation in Daraa province.

Tel Aviv has even warned interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa that Syria would pay a “heavy price” if Israel’s security interests were threatened.

Nine Syrians were killed in Daraa as a result of the Israeli air strikes.

Since a coalition of opposition factions ousted the former regime’s president, Bashar Al-Assad, in late 2024, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria, under the pretext of targeting military installations, naval bases and air bases to prevent the new administration from seizing the former army’s arsenal.

Israeli forces have also infiltrated the buffer zone in the Golan Heights and expanded their occupation of Syrian land.

