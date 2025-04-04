US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard

The US government plans to freeze grants to Brown University and separately set conditions that Harvard University must meet – including a mask ban and removal of diversity, equity and inclusion programmes – to receive federal money, Reuters reports.

The tightening of funding to the universities represents Washington’s latest moves to combat what it claims is anti-Semitism on campuses, but which critics have said is an effort to silence pro-Palestine activism. Human rights advocates and academic experts have condemned the moves as an assault on free speech and academic freedom. Universities have said they aim to combat discrimination on campus.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the administration’s action would block $510 million in grants for Brown, making it the latest academic institution targeted by President Donald Trump. Brown said it had not yet been formally notified.

The conditions to Harvard were revealed in a letter seen by Reuters. Harvard confirmed receiving the letter.

Last month, the US Education Department warned 60 universities, including Brown and Harvard, that it could bring enforcement actions against them over anti-Semitism allegations.

Princeton University said on Tuesday the US government froze several dozen research grants to the school. The Trump administration was reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard.

Last month, it cancelled $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, which had been the epicenter of pro-Palestinian campus protests. Columbia agreed to significant changes so that it can negotiate to regain the funding.

Trump has threatened to slash federal funding for universities over pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel’s devastating military assault on Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and had led to Israel facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Trump has called the protesters anti-Semitic, and has labelled them ‘Hamas sympathisers’ and as foreign policy threats.

Protesters, including Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with anti-Semitism and support for Hamas.

Conditions for funding

In a letter sent yesterday to Harvard President Dean Garber, officials at the US Education Department, Health Department and the General Services Administration said the school must ban the use of masks, eliminate DEI programmes and agree to cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies.

Many pro-Palestinian protesters have worn masks during demonstrations. Protesters say it helps them hide their identity to avoid doxxing and harassment. Some government officials say masks serve as a means of avoiding accountability.

The letter also said Harvard must review and make changes to programmes and departments that “fuel anti-Semitic harassment” and hold students accountable for policy violations.

Harvard, separately, said on Wednesday it placed the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee on probation and banned it from hosting public events until July over what it called protest policy violations.

Media outlets reported last week that two of the leaders of Harvard University’s Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, Director Cemal Kafadar and Associate Director Rosie Bsheer, will be leaving their positions.

In an email to campus leaders yesterday shared by a Brown University spokesperson, its provost, Frank Doyle, said the university was aware of “troubling rumours emerging about federal action on Brown research grants” but added it had “no information to substantiate any of these rumours.”

“We are closely monitoring notifications related to grants, but have nothing more we can share as of now,” he added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks from different campuses and are working to deport them.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias during Israel’s war on Gaza. The Trump administration has not announced steps in response.