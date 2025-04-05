Iran-backed Houthis group targets Israeli military site in Tel Aviv

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen announced Saturday that it targeted an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv with a drone, Anadolu reports.

It said the operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, speaking on the group’s al-Masirah TV, said Yemeni drone forces targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv) area with a “Yafa-type” drone.

He underlined that the operation aimed to support the Palestinian people and militants who he said are facing genocide in the Gaza Strip with US backing.

Israel previously reported that it intercepted a drone “from the east” above the Arava region in the south.

Saree said an American Giant Shark F360 drone that was gathering intelligence for the US and Israel, was shot down by Houthi air defense systems in Saada, Yemen, in a separate attack.

“Our forces will continue to carry out their duties in support of the oppressed Palestinian people until the attacks cease and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted,” he added.

After initially halting missile and drone attacks on Israel following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza in January, the Houthis resumed targeting Israel after Tel Aviv broke the ceasefire last month.

