Israel kills 4 Palestinians, arrests 239 in Jerusalem in 3 months

A new report released on Saturday by the Jerusalem Governorate documented that Israeli forces killed four Palestinians and arrested 239 others in occupied East Jerusalem during the first three months of 2025, Anadolu reports.

The report highlighted systematic Israeli violations, including extrajudicial killings, mass arrests, administrative and house detentions, demolition orders, and daily incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Among the four Palestinians killed was a minor, Adam Sub Laban. The other victims were identified as Raafat Abdel Aziz Hammad, Maher Abdel Salam Sarsour, and Mohammad Hassan Abu Hammad. The body of Abu Hammad, 41, remains withheld by Israeli authorities, bringing the total number of Palestinians whose bodies are being held in morgues or so-called “cemeteries of numbers” in Jerusalem to 46 as of the end of March.

Within the same three-month period, Israeli forces arrested 239 Palestinians in Jerusalem, including 22 women and 18 children.

Israeli courts issued 73 prison sentences against Jerusalemite detainees, including 32 administrative detention orders and 27 house arrest rulings.

The report noted that Israeli authorities issued 86 expulsion orders, 57 of which banned Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the same period, 13,064 illegal settlers stormed Al-Aqsa under Israeli police protection. Additionally, 12,134 other intrusions were carried out under the guise of tourism.

The report also documented 33 illegal Israeli settlers’ attacks and approximately 33 injuries to the Palestinians caused by live and rubber-coated bullets, severe beatings, and tear gas inhalation by Israeli forces.

Since the start of Israel’s current war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing more than 944 Palestinians, injuring 7,000, and arresting more than 15,800, according to official Palestinian figures.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal in July. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

