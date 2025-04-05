Lebanese president discusses Israeli withdrawal, Syria border situation with US envoy

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus on Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation in southern Lebanon, the Israeli withdrawal from the area, and developments along the Syrian border, the state news agency NNA reported, according to Anadolu.

The meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Beirut was part of a visit by Ortagus, which began on Friday. The visit included discussions with various Lebanese officials.

The two officials focused on the situation in southern Lebanon, the work of the international monitoring committee, and Israel’s withdrawal from areas under its control in the region.

They also addressed the security situation along the Lebanese-Syrian border and the coordination efforts between the two countries.

READ: Israel destroys civil defence centre in southern Lebanon

The discussion extended to issues concerning financial and economic reforms in Lebanon as well as government efforts to combat corruption.

Tensions have risen along the Lebanese-Syrian border following accusations by Syria’s Defense Ministry that Hezbollah was responsible for the kidnapping and killing three Syrian soldiers in mid-March. Hezbollah, however, has denied these claims.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel, which violated the truce several times, was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

READ: Saudi crown prince discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Lebanese premier