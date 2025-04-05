Netanyahu to visit US Monday as tariff tensions, Gaza war top agenda: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Monday, according to an Axios report Saturday confirmed by a US official, Anadolu reports.

The meeting comes days after Donald Trump imposed 17% tariffs on Israeli goods amid escalating tensions over Gaza and Iran.

The visit would mark the first direct attempt by a foreign leader to negotiate the removal of President Donald Trump’s newly announced reciprocal tariffs. Israel had recently scrapped all remaining tariffs on US goods, but was not granted exemption from the US levies in return.

Discussions will also address Gaza hostilities and Iran’s nuclear program. “Netanyahu thinks the chances of a US-Iran nuclear deal are extremely low,” an Israeli official told the newspaper, noting plans to coordinate potential strikes on Iranian facilities.

Originally planned for Passover week starting April 14, the meeting was moved forward during Friday discussions between both offices, Axios said, referring to four sources with knowledge. However, it was noted that the accelerated visit required Netanyahu to reschedule his ongoing corruption trial testimony.

Neither administration officially confirmed the visit.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed 50,669 in its genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

