3 Palestinian workers injured by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinian workers were injured in Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, local media said, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces attacked a group of workers in the Wadi Abu Hummus area, east of Bethlehem city, as they were trying to reach their work site in East Jerusalem, according to the official news agency Wafa.

One worker suffered bruises after being beaten by Israeli soldiers, while two others were wounded by live fire and rubber-coated bullets, Wafa said.

Since the start of Israel’s current war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing more than 944 Palestinians, injuring 7,000, and arresting more than 15,800, according to official Palestinian figures.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal in July. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

