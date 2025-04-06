Middle East Monitor
Israeli drone hits car, bulldozers in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

April 6, 2025 at 3:32 pm

A picture shows an Israeli drone flying over Lebanon's southern city of Nabatieh on November 21, 2023. [Photo by HASSAN FNEICH/AFP via Getty Images]

An Israeli drone struck a car and bulldozer in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media said, Anadolu reports.

The state news agency NNA said that injuries were reported in the attack that hit near the town of Zibqin in Tyre.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that the strike targeted two Hezbollah operatives in the area.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,384 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 117 fatalities and more than 366 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

