Second round of Turkiye-UAE consultations on Africa to be held in Abu Dhabi

The second round of Turkiye-United Arab Emirates consultations on Africa will be held in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministr, Anadolu reports.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and UAE’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan will co-chair the consultations.

The discussions will focus on developments in Africa and explore potential areas of cooperation in economy, investment, and development across the continent.

The decision to hold regular consultations on Africa was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations. In line with this agreement, the first Turkiye-UAE consultations on Africa took place in Ankara on Oct. 10, 2023.

READ: UAE, Qatar and Oman rank among world’s safest countries as UK and US lag behind