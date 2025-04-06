Middle East Monitor
Two British MPs detained by Israel, British foreign minister says

April 6, 2025 at 9:36 am

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London, United Kingdom on July 30, 2024. [Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Israel has detained two British members of parliament and refused entry to the officials who were visiting as part of a parliamentary delegation, British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement late on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Sky News, citing a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry, says that the detained parliamentarians are Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, who were rejected because they were suspected of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.”

Yang represents the Earley and Woodley constituency, while Mohamed is the MP for Sheffield Central. Both had flown to Israel from Luton on Saturday, Sky News said.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” Lammy said.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza,” he further added.

