Egypt: Presidential strategist says army ready for war 

Remarks by Egyptian strategic expert Major General Dr Samir Farag about the Egyptian armed forces and the Palestinian movement Hamas have triggered broad controversy across social media platforms.

Speaking on the Egyptian talk show ‘Ala Masoulity’, aired on Saturday on Sada El-Balad TV, Farag spoke of rising tensions in Egypt and the military’s state of alert.

“Concerns in Egypt are normal due to the ongoing regional tensions,” he said, adding, “The Egyptian armed forces are at the highest level of preparedness as if war could erupt tomorrow.”

Farag highlighted what he called a renewed patriotic spirit among Egyptians. He said calls from citizens to volunteer for military service during Eid Al-Fitr reflected “a natural sense of sacrifice and national duty”.

He also addressed Hamas’s role in reviving the Palestinian cause, drawing a parallel with Algeria’s struggle for independence. “Hamas has helped reignite the Palestinian issue, which would have been forgotten if US President Donald Trump had continued to neglect it,” he said.

Farag commended Hamas for what he described as “flexibility towards Egypt”, especially in agreeing to proposals for post-war governance in Gaza. He encouraged further flexibility in future negotiations. “Hamas no longer has the same military strength, but they fought bravely despite limited means,” he added.

The Palestinian resistance movement brought the Palestinian cause back to the international stage, he added. “The world is now talking about a two-state solution, which has been their aim from the start,” he said.

